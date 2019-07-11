Guns, mortars, demolitions, helicopters to be used in upcoming training at JBLM

Demolition and mortar fire training will take place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord this week. JBLM

You may hear the sounds of war coming from Joint Base Lewis-McChord during the next two weeks.

About 120 soldiers will be involved with live-fire exercises during all hours starting Saturday.

The Stryker Brigade Combat Team “will engage a simulated enemy with combined weapons - to include rifles, machine guns, mortars, artillery, helicopter-fired weapons, demolitions and more,” according to a JBLM news release.

The live-fire drills end July 28 and will take place south of the JBLM Main cantonment area.

More than 10 infantry companies and calvary troops in the Stryker brigade must complete this training before their upcoming deployment to the National Training Center in California.