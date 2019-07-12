Overnight magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles Washington’s Puget Sound region

What to do when an earthquake hits FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Washington’s Puget Sound region early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 2:51 a.m. in the Three Lakes area, north of Seattle, according to the USGS.

People could feel shaking in the Seattle area to as far south as Tacoma and Olympia, the USGS said. The earthquake could be felt as far north as Vancouver, according to the shake maps from the USGS.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

There was a magnitude 3.5 aftershock near Monroe, Washington, not far from the first quake just minutes later, according to the USGS.

Following the earthquake this morning, there have been no reported injuries or damages at this time. Please remember to leave 911 open for life-threatening emergencies. For non-emergencies call 425-407-3999. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) July 12, 2019 After the 4.6 earthquake this morning officers conducted checks of the city’s infrastructure. No reports of damage and none located at this time. For more info on preparedness visit the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management web page. https://t.co/L06fZPNsLe pic.twitter.com/JOXHnvKeYR — Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) July 12, 2019