Overnight magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles Washington’s Puget Sound region

What to do when an earthquake hits

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Washington’s Puget Sound region early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 2:51 a.m. in the Three Lakes area, north of Seattle, according to the USGS.

People could feel shaking in the Seattle area to as far south as Tacoma and Olympia, the USGS said. The earthquake could be felt as far north as Vancouver, according to the shake maps from the USGS.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

There was a magnitude 3.5 aftershock near Monroe, Washington, not far from the first quake just minutes later, according to the USGS.

