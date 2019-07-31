Semi driver killed on I-5 in Tacoma while making repairs to his truck

A truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after his semi-trailer rolled over him as he tried to make repairs on the side of Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

Witnesses reported seeing the man pulled over on the right shoulder of northbound I-5 near Pacific Avenue just after 8 a.m.

“Witnesses saw him outside the vehicle and underneath it, doing what they presumed was making repairs,” Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

At some point, the truck began rolling and crushed the driver.

A passerby hopped in the semi to stop it from rolling into traffic.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the incident and trying to determine what, if anything, was wrong with the tractor-trailer.

The right lane of northbound I-5 is closed in the area during the investigation.