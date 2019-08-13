Fire at Puyallup Jehovah’s Witness hall might be connected to rash of others, ATF says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A federal agency is investigating a fire at a Jehovah’s Witness assembly hall in Puyallup early Tuesday in connection with five other fires in Thurston County from 2018.

Jason Chudy, spokesperson at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said this is the seventh separate potentially criminal incident in the past 16 to 17 months regarding the Jehovah’s Witness faith.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue received a call around 2 a.m. about a fire outside the Puyallup assembly hall, 11515 62nd Ave. E. An exterior sprinkler system was able to keep the flames down until they arrived on scene. According to a report by KOMO , the fire left some scorch marks and damage on an exterior wall. No one was injured.

According to an ATF Rewards Notice from December 2018, there were five attacks on Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Halls in Thurston County since March 2018.

On March 19, 2018, there were two arson attacks which left minor damage, one at a Tumwater Kingdom Hall and another at a Kingdom Hall on Cain Road in Olympia. Other arson attacks were in July and December, which destroyed the Olympia Kingdom Hall on Cain Road and the Lacey Kingdom Hall on 6th Avenue Southeast.

Chudy said the cases are believed to be connected given the similarities in the way that the fire was started.

Another incident occurred May 15, 2018, where an unknown suspect or suspects shot a Kingdom Hall in Yelm with about 35 .223 rifle rounds, causing more than $10,000 in damage.

Chudy also said ATF does not currently have a lead on a suspect, but asks the public to submit tips. He said the suspect has most likely made dramatic changes in their appearance and may have burn marks. Chudy said they may also have changed their routines or habits, and will have an intense interest in the investigation.