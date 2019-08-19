Semi truck rolled and burst into flames on SR 512 in Parkland, snarling traffic

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A semi truck rolled on state Route 512 in Parkland early Monday, bursting into flames and snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Portland Avenue East, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The semi got a flat tire and the driver lost control, rolling the truck.

It was not immediately clear why the tractor-trailer burst into flames.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver was taken to an area hospital but did not have major injuries, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

All eastbound lanes and some of the westbound lanes were blocked for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. but officials warned traffic will be slow moving.

“Congestion will last for some time, though,” WSDOT tweeted. “Still recommend finding an alternate route for a little while longer to avoid the backups.”