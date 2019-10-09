Expect long delays Friday at new SE Olympia roundabout

SHARE COPY LINK

The City of Olympia plans to pave a new roundabout at the intersection of Henderson Boulevard and Eskridge Boulevard in southeast Olympia Friday.

Henderson will be reduced to one lane and Eskridge will close from Lybarger Street to McCormick Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, according to an update from the City of Olympia. The roundabout is scheduled to reopen Friday evening.

The state Department of Enterprise Services sent an email encouraging drivers who use the roundabout to commute to and from the Capitol campus to avoid delays by using alternate routes. The City is advising bicyclists and pedestrians avoid the work zone or look to flaggers for direction.