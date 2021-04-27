Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 12 new deaths associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pierce County reported 143 new cases Tuesday and three new deaths. The county has had 43,715 cases and 528 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 398,509 cases and 5,462 deaths. Those numbers are up from 397,417 and 5,450 deaths deaths as of Monday. The case total includes 29,028 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.