3.9 magnitude quake felt on Olympic Peninsula early Saturday

Grays Harbor News Group

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the eastern Olympic Peninsula early Saturday.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network pinpointed the quake approximately 25 miles (40.5 kilometers) from Satsop, Wash., west of Highway 101 in Skokomish and south of Lake Cushman.

It occurred at 4:12 a.m. Pacific Time (11:12 Universal Coordinated Time).

It was measured at a depth of 30 miles (48.6 kilometers), the agency said.

In 1999, a 5.7 magnitude quake occurred nearby, followed by a 4.9 magnitude quake in 2001.

Residents or hikers who noticed shaking this morning can file a report with the United States Geological Survey.