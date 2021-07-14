WA state hits 70 percent goal for administering COVID vaccines to those 16 and older

State health officials on Wednesday announced that the state of Washington had reached a milestone of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to residents.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah announced that health officials have administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 70 percent of the population ages 16 and older.

“We are almost at 8 million doses of vaccines that have been given to almost 4.3 million people across the state of Washington. That is an incredible amount of work and progress,” Shah said at Wednesday’s briefing.

Shah added, “I just want to remind everybody that we certainly have already met the national goal that the president and federal government had set for 70 percent of 18 and up receiving one dose, we had well exceeded that weeks ago, and certainly already, but we have now hit the 70% mark of the population receiving at least one dose above the age of 16.”

Story will be updated.