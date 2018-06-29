Think riding in the back of a pickup truck is safe? Think again.
The Kitty Hawk (NC) Police Dept. posted this Facebook video showing a simulated crash involving a car and a pickup truck with dummies being tossed into the air from the violent collision to demonstrate the danger of riding in the bed of a truck.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.
Qualifying participants, age 60-75 are needed for 5-8 year study looking at preventive treatment. It is the most common form of dementia and is now the third leading age-adjusted cause of death in Washington state
Sense what Bill Braack, pilot of the Smoke-n-Thunder JetCar, feels when he zooms down an airport runway at speeds well in excess of 300 miles per hour in a race against a Cobra attack helicopter at the Olympic Air Show in Tumwater Saturday.
A remarkably dry spring will resume this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the 80s. It's a prime opportunity to go hiking. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.
Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.