Get a Cheetos-eye view of a seagull feeding frenzy

We rigged up a Go-Pro to the bottom of a tray full of Cheetos to see what it looks like when seagulls mob for food. It wasn’t quite the Hitchcock experience, but it is pretty cool.
Travel Tacoma+Pierce County's promotional video for the area. The organization's president and CEO, Bennish Brown, is moving on to Augusta, Georgia to lead the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.