Bear leaps from car after demolishing interior

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado tweeted video of a "Fur-tive Car Break-In Suspect Caught in the Act!" on August 1, 2018. It used the video to remind people to "goldilock your cars."
Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.