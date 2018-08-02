Bear leaps from car after demolishing interior

Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.
Aaaarrrggghh. Ever wanted to talk like a pirate? Or build your own toy boat? Learn how at Foss Waterway Seaport's annual free Maritime Festival Saturday and Sunday, where a nautical world will be on display on and offshore.
Moto the lioness at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanica Garden was caught on video while playing with Mila and her Simba stuffed animal on her 5th birthday. The lion is known to be playful and interactive with guests.