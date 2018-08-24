You’ve got to see these wiener dogs racing

For the third year, the Red Mile racetrack in Lexington, Kentucky hosted Wiener Dog Races between harness races Thursday night. The races benefited the Lexington Human Society.
Have You Ever Heard of Norovirus?

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it.

What are the warning signs of mental illness?

About 75 percent of lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But the average delay between onset and intervention is 8 to 10 years, meaning people could go years before getting help.