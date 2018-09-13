Pickup soccer game anyone? These senior women are ready for the challenge.

Women 50 years and older participated in the San Diego Senior Games September 9. The games, which last through September, feature sports including soccer, bowling, basketball, pickleball and softball.
By
Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

Living

Texas rescue dog really enjoys his special massage

A dog found wandering the streets of Houston, Texas, with a shoelace embedded so deep into his neck, his face had become extremely swollen, underwent a facial massage at Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to help relieve the damage.

How you can help the homeless?

Living

How you can help the homeless?

There is no one-size-fits-all plan that works for helping the homeless. But rather than ignore those living on the streets, use these suggestions to guide your desire to reach out.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service