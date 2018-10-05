Minnesota driver who hit squirrel manages to revive it
Officers were on patrol in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was by the curb, tending to a motionless squirrel. Police officers approached him while he attempted to resuscitate the animal.
A black bear cub got its head stuck inside a giant jar of Herr's Cheese Balls in Lake County, Fl. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue, using a catch pole to steady the jar and let the bear cub pull its head free.
Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28. Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
A pair of deer in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, took shelter from bad weather in a building site, before becoming trapped in floodwater with no way to get out. Zoneton Fire Protection District members were able to help as seen in video on September 23.
Hoping to reduce drunk driver deaths and injuries, a half police car, half taxi cab was on display at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Lee's Summit Wednesday to remind drivers they have a choice of rides when it comes to drinking and driving.
