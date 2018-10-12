Keep that fridge closed and other food safety tips during power outages

Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the "Freshmen 15" myth.
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando, Florida and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.
Purlieu Landscape Design + Build, of San Luis Obispo, creates gardens like this one in Arroyo Grande that incorporate rainwater collection. The rainwater that can be collected from your roof may very well exceed your water needs for the year.
Officers were on patrol in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when they saw a car stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was by the curb, tending to a motionless squirrel. Police officers approached him while he attempted to resuscitate the animal.
A black bear cub got its head stuck inside a giant jar of Herr's Cheese Balls in Lake County, Fl. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue, using a catch pole to steady the jar and let the bear cub pull its head free.
Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28. Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.
