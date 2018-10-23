Sweet! Seven surprises you didn’t know about Halloween

A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the "Freshmen 15" myth.
In response to a growing number of mass shootings, the American College of Surgeons developed Stop the Bleed, a program that teaches school employees and students how to prevent someone from bleeding to death.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando, Florida and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.