Here's what bartenders do to keep you from overdrinking

Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
Whatcom County's maritime weather is well-suited to growing many varieties of berries, and continues to be the top red raspberry-producing county in the United States. Strawberries and blueberries also grow locally and are available at u-pick farms.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h
The average American consumes over 23 pounds of ice cream per year. Ben & Jerry’s will expand our waistlines further on its annual Free Cone Day on April 10. The company expects to give away more than 1.3 million free scoops.
Need a super cute addition for your Easter table? Learn how to make butter lambs using this simple technique. Lambs are an important element of the Easter story in that they represent Jesus, the sacrificed lamb of God.
Burger-lovers are getting the first taste of McDonald's new style hamburgers beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018. McDonald's is unveiling it's new fresh, never-frozen, made to order Quarter Pounders and specialty burgers in its Miami restaurants as w
Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino, a ‘color-changing, flavor-changing’ beverage, set one employee on a tirade against the much anticipated drink hours after the product was launched. Braden Burson of Monument, Colo. said he left his shift having