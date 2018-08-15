‘Brew-mentation’ tent a new feature at Tumwater Artesian Brewfest

This weekend, beer, wine and cider lovers will come together at the Tumwater Artesian Brewfest.
The festival will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday across 10 acres at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course. Tickets are required for entry — they can be purchased online or at the gate. The first 3,000 people to arrive will get a commemorative glass.
There will be 50 breweries, one winery, five cideries and two distilleries pouring at the festival. Some local brewers include Cascadia Brewing Company, Fish Brewing Company, Top Rung Brewing, Triceratops, Matchless Brewing and Three Magnets Brewing.
In total, there will be more than 150 beverages to choose from.
This year, there will be an added feature: the “Brew-mentation” tent. Organizers are calling it a mix of brewing and experimenting, where visitors can taste some local brewmasters’ unusual concoctions.
“It’s not something you just get anywhere,” said Marisa Worden, the recreation marketing specialist for the city of Tumwater. “The idea is brewing and experimentation — it might be something that’s a one-off that they’re (the brewers) not going to make another time. So you are tasting something they may have not made before and they may not make again.”
Tent visitors also will be able to meet regional brewers and learn how craft beer is made. Breweries will rotate every hour. This is who will be at the tent:
- Fort George Brewery from Astoria, Oregon
- At Large Brewing from Everett
- Ghostfish Brewing from Seattle
- Steam Donkey and Hoquiam Brewing (collaboration) from Cosmopolis and Hoquiam
- Top Rung Brewing from Lacey
- Three Magnets Brewing from Olympia
For those who are not fans of beer, hard cider or wine, Worden said there’s another option: Axis Meads will be available. Mead is an alcoholic beverage fermented with honey.
Local eateries, like Big Daddy’s, The Tailgate BBQ and Wicked Pies, will be at the festival serving food.
There also will be activities including backyard games such as cornhole, super-sized beer pong, human Hungry Hippo, and giant Jenga.
The festival is aimed at honoring the tradition of brewing in Tumwater, which used to be home to the Olympia Brewing Company.
Olympia Brewing Company was founded by Leopold F. Schmidt and his brother Louis in 1895. Schmidt, a German native, originally named it Capitol Brewing Company before making the change in 1902.
But the brewery has been out of operation since 2003. The location is listed on the National and Washington Registers of Historic Places.
Comments