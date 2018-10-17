How to avoid snakes in your home

Randall Kennedy, wildlife control expert in Fort Worth, Texas, holds a rat snake and talks about keeping them out of your home.
Here's what you can do to save water in your home

Here's what you can do to save water in your home

Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.

Is it prime time for tulips?

Is it prime time for tulips?

Vermont has its autumn leaf peepers but Washington counters with spring tulip tourists. Based on this aerial photography, the next two weeks should be heaven for shutterbugs in the Skagit Valley.

How to make a house for mason bees

How to make a house for mason bees

"Mason bees are the most prolific pollinators," says Robert Girvin, a Tacoma doctor who's been keeping mason bees for four years. "They're child-friendly, don't sting and are easy to manage. It's something easy you can do to improve the local envi

Regional tribes host I-1631 support rally in Lacey

Regional tribes host I-1631 support rally in Lacey

Over one hundred supporters cheer as a consortium of Washington Tribal leaders and representatives staged a rally hosted by in support of Initiative 1631 Wednesday in front of the offices of the Western States Petroleum Association office in Lacey.

