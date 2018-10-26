High water bill? You may have an invisible leak. Here’s how to find its source

Here are simple steps to take to see if you're water meter is faulty or if you have a leak in your home.
Here's what you can do to save water in your home

Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.

Is it prime time for tulips?

Vermont has its autumn leaf peepers but Washington counters with spring tulip tourists. Based on this aerial photography, the next two weeks should be heaven for shutterbugs in the Skagit Valley.

How to make a house for mason bees

"Mason bees are the most prolific pollinators," says Robert Girvin, a Tacoma doctor who's been keeping mason bees for four years. "They're child-friendly, don't sting and are easy to manage. It's something easy you can do to improve the local envi

Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter

Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.

