Showerhead drips can be a drag

Q: Hi Ed: I have a low-urgency question. I have a shower stall (shower only), and after I turn off the showerhead, about a quarter cup of water will water will drip out. I figure it's just remaining water, but is there anything I can do about this?

— J.A. Maryland

A: Yes, from my experience it's normal for showerheads and tub spouts to drip a bit after the water is turned off. However, if you have a showerhead or a tub spout that constantly drips, that could be a valve issue and needs to be checked.

Getting back to the showerhead, you do have a few options to explore that may or may not cut down on the residual dripping.

First, try changing to a different type of showerhead.

Second, you can try changing to a personal shower setup with a hose that allows you to lower the head while draining.

Finally, if you are looking to upgrade the shower stall anyway, you can have your plumber install a shower rail-type system kit that includes a vertical sliding hand shower, a rain head-style showerhead and a built-in diverter. The lower diverter valve on the shower rail allows for easy water diversion to the hand shower and hopefully will help you divert the drip.