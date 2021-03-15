Travel

National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio returns to regular hours, in-person events

EARL HOPKINS The Columbus Dispatch

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After nearly a year of quarantine, social distancing and closures, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum has returned to regularly-scheduled hours and in-person events.

The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Guests can also enjoy four new events that will take place April 8-10 that will highlight watercolor artist Mary Whyte and her exhibition "We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America," which has been held over through April 11.

Visitors, including veterans and museum members, are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance online at https://nationalvmm.org/visit/tickets/.

Those who aren't ready or are unable to travel to the museum can continue to purchase "We The People" virtual tour tickets at https://nationalvmm.org/visit/we-the-people-portraits-of-veterans-in-america/

