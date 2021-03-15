In a bid for tourists, Oklahoma offering $2 million bounty for live Bigfoot

If that bet on GameStop stock doesn’t pan out, you might be able try your luck in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Officials in the Sooner State have placed a $2.1 million bounty on Bigfoot, the mythical North American wood ape, in an attempt to encourage more tourism.

State lawmaker Justin Humphrey recently wrote a bill to establish Bigfoot hunting season, but it did not make it out of committee. However, the proposed bill caught the attention of the producers of a new movie about the mighty Sasquatch as well as a private donor. Those brave enough to try could be in for some truly happy hunting after a $25,000 state-operated fund has become a potential $2.1 million jackpot for whoever can capture a living Bigfoot.

Humphrey has stressed that anyone who takes on the challenge of “Sasquatch Quest” can’t harm the animal or break any state laws in the process. He hopes the state will join in on the fun and draw a map of areas where Bigfoot has been spotted as well as license plates, stickers and other memorabilia, the profits of which could go toward infrastructure and parks.

“We’re having fun with it,” Humphrey told Oklahoma News 4. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying it. But at the same time, I know a lot of people thought I was crazy. But, I think if people chill out, (they could) see that this could be a serious deal bringing in a lot of money, a lot of tourism.”

“I hope people get here and ride four-wheelers and do fishing and go to the restaurants and sleep in motels,” he said. “Come to Oklahoma, have an adventure. Enjoy yourself, tell your friends and come back.”

———