Ireland looking at late June for announcement on travel

Ireland this week announced it is beginning to lift some of its lockdown restrictions that have been in place more than a year now because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the easing of the mandates are internal and pertain to the country itself beginning this month, but Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin did address tourism and international travel.

Martin said he hoped to see aviation and tourism get back to business but not until the summer, according to Sky News.

A statement from Martin’s office said "higher-risk activities" such as those will be considered at the end of June for later in the year.

If Ireland seems ultra-conservative, it has reason to be. The country already has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in Europe but watched in December 2020 after a relaxation of restrictions triggered a huge spike in cases.

But it also understands the economic power of tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said “We may need to consider free travel between the UK and Ireland (first) before we open up to wider international travel.”

And, first, before opening its incredibly gorgeous lands and cities and pubs and restaurants to tourists, it needs to open its infrastructure to its citizens. That will start to happen in the first two weeks of this month that measures that include:

– Hairdressers, barbers, beauticians will be able to reopen for customers with appointments only, and people will be able to travel between counties.

– An increase in the number of people that can meet outdoors for social/recreational purposes, including in private gardens - maximum of three households or six people from any number of households. This limit of six does not include their children aged 12 or younger.

– Museums, libraries and galleries can reopen.

– Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than three households present. Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than three households are present.

Retail stores can open on May 17. Hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels can be open again on June 2. Restaurants and bars can open outside in groups of up to six customers on June 7.