Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.
By
Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

State

Hear how scientists use music to track salmon

The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.