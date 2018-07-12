Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.
Archival footage shows two steam locomotives being destroyed when they crash into each other at the 1913 California State fair. The crash was staged for the enjoyment of the gathered crowd using locomotives that were ready for the scrap heap.
In this past winter, Idaho beekeepers lost nearly 26 percent of their bees. With the help from local farmers, Whole Foods Market keeps bees on the roof of its downtown Boise location to raise public awareness about the issues bees are facing.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
President Trump accused fellow NATO ally Germany of being "captive to Russia" because of the payments it makes to Moscow for energy. Trump said the payments make it harder for the U.S. to defend Germany from Russia.
From the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.
Surveillance footage from a George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisc., shows an angry customer storm into a kitchen and viciously punch a waitress. The customer left once another employee pointed a gun at him.
The sounds heard represent salmon in different rivers. The changing sounds allow the listener to visualize how the salmon are migrating. The red and green dots and blue arrow represent change in size with population, something you can hear as well.