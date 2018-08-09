Rescued kittens thriving after being abandoned in trash
Four 2-week-old kittens are healthy and recovering after they were found in the back of a garbage truck. Two were found last Friday, while the other two survived in the truck over the weekend before they were found Monday morning.
The shaking of almond trees can only mean one thing - almond harvest is underway in the Sacramento Valley. Typically from mid-August through October, mechanical tree "shakers" harvest almonds by vigorously shaking them.
Members of the Lummi Nation conducted a practice run near Lummi Island on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, to procure sockeye for J50, a starving member of a critically endangered clan of orcas. www.childrenofthesettingsunproductions. org
Tom Crout has spent the past 18 years working on his sailboat, America, at his Puyallup home and finally nearing completion. Currently residing at the Swantown Marina in Olympia, Crout personally crafted every piece of the boat
Multiple agencies respond to the Yelm Kingdom Hall on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious device was found on the property. This is the latest in a series of fires and other crimes targeting Kingdom Halls in Thurston County.
Tacoma sailor Chester Seaton was 20 when he died on the battleship USS Oklahoma during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Decades later his remains have finally been positively identified and returned to his family for proper burial.
In this gut-busting footage, a herd of cows were caught on a sheriff's office helicopter video camera helping police corral a Florida car theft suspect who was running through a pasture in Seminole County.