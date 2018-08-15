Alleged hit-and-run driver charged in death of Eatonville bicyclist

Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
By
Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

World

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.