West Nile virus facts Pierce County residents need to know

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said a routine mosquito sampling taken Aug. 14, 2018 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It’s the first time the virus has been found in mosquitoes west of the Cascades, the agency said.
Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.