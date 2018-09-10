Armed robber fatally shot by deputies after holding up Spanaway Walmart
An armed robber was shot and killed by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies Monday after the robber refused to drop his gun. The holdup happened just before 2 a.m. at a Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway.
A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment.
The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
A mother from the Navajo Nation and a son who was not yet born when his father was killed in action remember their loved one after the names of 28 service members who have been killed since the memorial unveiling in October 2017 were read aloud.
Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.
Social worker Shawn Briley visits clients in their homes or wherever they can meet her in McCall, Donnelly and Cascade. Weather is a factor in rural Idaho and that keeps clients from visiting her office — so she often goes to them.
Miami police officer John Askew was cleared of any wrongdoing by Internal Affairs after police body-cam video surfaced of him using force to subdue an armed robbery suspect. Now a civilian oversight panel thinks something should be done about it.
Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
About 200 people marched to City Hall to demand an inquest into the perplexing death of 56-year-old Yvonne McDonald, found bruised and unconscious just blocks from her westside Olympia apartment last month.
