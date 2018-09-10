Armed robber fatally shot by deputies after holding up Spanaway Walmart

An armed robber was shot and killed by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies Monday after the robber refused to drop his gun. The holdup happened just before 2 a.m. at a Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway.
