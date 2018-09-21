Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.
Washington Corrections Center (WCC) in Shelton, Wash. hosted their first-ever 5K race on Oct. 27, 2017. Thirty participants the WCC 1000-Mile Club included inmates and prison staff who ran the event on a track within the facility.
A photograph of Robert Simmons Jr. and a kitten, Survivor, in a flooded New Bern, NC, neighborhood, went viral during Hurricane Florence. Here is what happened to Simmons and the cat after the picture was taken.
So far 3.4 million chickens and turkeys, and 5,500 hogs are dead in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence wind and floods. The numbers are expected to increase this week. The livestock death toll doubles that of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
A mining town in New South Wales’ far west has been invaded by emus in search of food and water as the drought ravaging the state continues to intensify. In this video from June 2018, a lone emu can be seen wandering down a street in Broken Hill.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
The city of Tacoma on Tuesday selected Surge Tacoma's plan among five submitted to move forward with in negotiating redevelopment of Old City Hall. An upscale rooftop restaurant with city views is among the appealing proposals shown in mock-ups.
Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
