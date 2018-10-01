Puyallup vet receives Medal of Honor for saving team

Former Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II, a graduate of Rogers High in Puyallup, received the Medal of Honor at the White House on Monday for his heroic actions on April 6, 2008 in Afghanistan.
Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.

AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

