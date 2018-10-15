15-month-old girl killed by skull fracture. Signs of severe abuse led to dad being charged

Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

Naked man tased at amusement park in Virginia

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."

18-wheeler takes a tumble off California highway

An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.

