Man in wheelchair dies, 2 injured in Bonney Lake mobile home fire
A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
A North Carolina man set up a shotgun booby trap at his home, then accidentally triggered it when he went outside to feed squirrels. His arm was saved by a deputy who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, inside the courtroom of Judge Walsh, Tony Brown stood before the court as Miami-Dade prosecutors dropped his murder case, where he spent 12 years behind bars for a murder his lawyers said he did not commit.
If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights, Calif., on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.
U.S. Coast Guard offload more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana at Base Miami Beach, Tuesday, Oct, 16, 2018. The drugs were seized from suspected smuggling vessels off the coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Aruba.
SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump visit with farmers affected by Hurricane Michael at a farm in South Bibb County Monday afternoon. Trump also visited with Red Cross volunteers in Macon after landing at Robins Air Force Base.
Imagery from the National Geodetic Survey (NGS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show the damage to Florida's coastal areas caused by Hurricane Michael as it passed over the panhandle.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.
Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
