Take a look inside the new Eastside Community Center

The Eastside Community Center opened on Saturday. The $32 million facility includes a commercial kitchen, social space, a large aquatic center, and indoor walking track.
Deer crashes through window, gets stuck inside home

Deer crashes through window, gets stuck inside home

Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene where a deer had gotten stuck in a home on Oct. 13, 2018. The young buck had jumped through a window and got caught in the blinds. LMPD release the footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.

