Take a look inside the new Eastside Community Center

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is tasked with enforcing more than 200 federal laws protecting U.S. Mail, the postal system and postal employees. Here's a look at some of the most common mail-related arrests of 2017.
Susie McClernon of Kansas City is dealing the trauma of learning about the sexual abuse her youngest brother and many others have accused a beloved priest, Bishop Joseph Hart, of perpetrating. She remains a faithful Catholic.
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
Howard County police are looking for the suspect who they joked starred in "a three-act play" at a Maryland apartment complex. On August 20 he pretended to work out at the clubhouse before stealing TVs and equipment. He returned later for a chair.
Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene where a deer had gotten stuck in a home on Oct. 13, 2018. The young buck had jumped through a window and got caught in the blinds. LMPD release the footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.
A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
A North Carolina man set up a shotgun booby trap at his home, then accidentally triggered it when he went outside to feed squirrels. His arm was saved by a deputy who applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.