Lewis County judge R.W. Buzzard pursues inmates during attempted escape

Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
Trump praises Ted Cruz at Houston rally

National Politics

President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour at Houston's Toyota Center on October 22. He touted Cruz's support for tax cuts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before name dropping more than a dozen Texas Republicans on the ballot.

