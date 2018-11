Tis the season for package thieves. Can you help identify this Grinch at work in Puyallup?

November 26, 2018 05:14 PM

A woman stopped in a Puyallup driveway, hopped out of her car, stole a package from the front porch and drove off. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping somebody might recognize the woman, who was caught on a home security camera Nov. 8.