Theft suspect goes on shopping spree in Puyallup

By

January 24, 2019 01:34 PM

Sheriff's detectives need help identifying a suspect who prowled a car on Jan. 14, stole a credit card, then went on a shopping spree – ice cream at Baskin Robbins, a haircut at HairMasters, gas at a 76, and a PlayStation4 at the South Hill Target.