Man shot dead near Grand Mound has been identified. Cops find person of interest already in jail

A Grand Mound shooting victim’s name and details surrounding his death have been released by authorities in Thurston County.
Pedro Beltran Palomares, 27, was found inside a home in the 20000 block Shamon Court Southwest near 201st Avenue Southwest shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. He had multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities became aware of the situation when Beltran’s 16-year-old son, who was a resident of the home, called 911 but gave little information.
Deputies arrived and removed three residents from the home, the Sheriff’s Office said. They included a 38-year-old man and Beltran’s two children: the boy and an 11-year-old girl.
None of them were injured.
When deputies located Beltran he was unresponsive. They administered CPR while awaiting medics but Beltran was later pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has, “a person of strong interest as being the shooter.”
The alleged shooter is not at large. He had already been jailed for an unrelated crime early Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 38-year-old resident was arrested for rendering criminal assistance and was booked into Thurston County Jail on Friday.
Beltran’s children were released to their mother.
Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Beltran’s autopsy will take place on Tuesday.
