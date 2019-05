News NTSB delivers report on causes of 2017 Amtrak derailment that killed 3 passengers near Dupont May 21, 2019 04:09 PM

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt summarizes a detailed report examining causes for an Amtrak train derailment onto Interstate 5 near DuPont in 2017 that killed 3 passengers. The reports blames poor signage, engineer error and agency safety oversights.