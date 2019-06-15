South Puget Sound Community College graduates more than 1400 students

Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Scenes from the South Puget Sound Community College graduation at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The college awarded 1,887 associate degrees and certificates to the 2019 graduating class. The college also awarded 269 GEDs.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com