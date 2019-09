Police in Lacey say Julia T. Ellis is listed as a runaway and her whereabouts are unknown. Lacey Police Department

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Julia T. Ellis is listed as a runaway and her whereabouts are unknown. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.