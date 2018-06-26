Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the world's most dreaded viruses has been turned into an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors. Survival was better than expected for patients in a small study treated with the modified poliovirus, which helped their bodies attack their cancer, doctors reported on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Duke Health via AP Shawn Rocco