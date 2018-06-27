The Latest: Trump criticizes people who want ICE abolished

FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks in Bismarck, N.D. President Donald Trump's stepped-up campaign tour the week of June 25, 2018, is taking him to North Dakota to help Cramer, a Republican candidate who reluctantly entered the high-stakes Senate race and then questioned the support he has received from the White House. Cramer made it clear he was less than happy with Trump's friendly treatment of his opponent, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo