AP PHOTOS: Global warming makes its mark on wine country

In this photo taken Monday, May 21, 2018, workers trim leaves in a Pinot Noir vineyard at the Keller Estate winery in Petaluma, Calif. From South Africa's drought-stricken vineyards, to France’s noble chateaus, to sunny vineyards in Australia and California, growers and winemakers say they are seeing the effects of climate change as temperatures rise, with swings in weather patterns becoming more severe. They are moving to cooler zones, planting varieties that do better in the heat, and shading their grapes with more leaf canopy. Eric Risberg AP Photo