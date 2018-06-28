City spends more than $150K to remove computer virus

Officials in a New Hampshire city say they spent more than $150,000 to remove a virus that affected the city's entire computer system.
The Portsmouth Herald reports Portsmouth Deputy City Manager Nancy Colbert Puff announced Thursday the city has filed a $156,813 insurance claim for the costs of managing the Trojan horse malware called Emotet.
Officials first reported computer issues March 14, and they say the virus would send fake emails that seemed to be from city officials in an effort to solicit money.
Colbert Puff says the city has since "greatly enhanced" computer security. She says they will continue to monitor the network to prevent viruses from spreading.
Colbert Puff says anyone who receives an email from the address "warehouse@water-creation.com" should delete it.
