AP Interview: Malaysia to sell bling seized in ex-PM's probe

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at Finance Ministry in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, June 29, 2018. Lim said the government will sell much of the huge stash of jewelry and luxury goods, including diamond necklaces, tiaras and designer handbags, seized in a money-laundering probe of former leader Najib Razak. Vincent Thian AP Photo