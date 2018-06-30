Trump claims Saudi Arabia will boost oil production

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Saudi King Salman speaks during a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Bilateral Coordination Council with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Donald Trump says he has received assurances from King Salman of Saudi Arabia that the kingdom will increase oil production, "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels," in response to turmoil in Iran and Venezuela. Trump said on Twitter Saturday, June 30, 2018, that he asked Salman to increase oil production "to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!" Saudi Arabia acknowledged the call took place, but mentioned no production targets. Alex Brandon, Pool, File AP Photo