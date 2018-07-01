Trump delaying NAFTA deal until after midterm elections

A member of the A/V team straightens Canadian flags in front of rolls of coated steel at Stelco in Hamilton before a visit by Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke, Friday, June 29, 2018. Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday in a tit for tat response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum. The Canadian Press via AP Peter Power