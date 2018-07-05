Survey: US employers added 177,000 jobs in June

In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, job applicants talk with representatives from Custom Services at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. A private survey shows that American businesses added 177,000 workers in June, a sign of health and resilience for the U.S. labor market and economy. Payroll processor ADP said Thursday, July 5, that hiring was led by employers with more than 50 workers. Lynne Sladky AP Photo